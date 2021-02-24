NCOC eases Covid-19 restrictions, allows indoor weddings

ISLAMABAD: Keeping in view the downward trend in coronavirus infections, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday announced to lift some Covid-19 restrictions that put in place owing to the second coronavirus wave, ARY News reported.

According to details, the NCOC has decided to lift various Covid-19 restrictions from March 15 owing to the downward trend in Covid infections across the country.

The NCOC added that the decisions could be reviewed again in view of the increase in coronavirus cases.

Furthermore, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has also allowed 50 percent of crowds to attend the remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 matches scheduled to be played in Karachi and Lahore.

The NCOC had earlier allowed 20pc crowds to attend PSL 6 matches.

The decision means around 17,000 ticketed spectators would be allowed access inside the National Stadium per match day, while around 13,500 will be able to attend each match day at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Following are some of the decisions taken by the NCOC:

Condition of 50% work from home removed for office employees

Indoor wedding ceremonies will be allowed from March 15, 2021, with stringent COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs)

Indoor dining allowed from March 15

Opening of cinemas and shrines allowed from March 15

Time-limit lifted from commercial activities and amusement parks

Wearing of face masks, social distancing, smart lockdowns will continue

Local bodies and cantonment board elections can be conducted by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) by the end of May or early June 2021.

Pakistan Covid cases

Pakistan has recorded 50 more coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, surging the overall death toll to 12,708.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the COVID-19 has claimed 50 more lives and 1,196 fresh infections were reported.

The total count of active cases is 23,665.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,964 patients have recovered from the virus in a day and 1,632 patients are still in critical condition.

