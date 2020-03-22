ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Sunday notified new measures in an effort to contain the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the capital city, ARY News reported.

According to details, the civic administration ordered the closure of all shopping malls, restaurants, coffee shops, cafes and other food outlets, in Islamabad for a week.

All shops will shut by 8pm. However, this restriction will not apply to pharmacies, dispensaries, clinics, grocery stores, Karyana stores, bakeries, Tandoors, milk shops, petrol pumps, chicken and meats.

In a televised address to the nation earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan said a lockdown is not being considered as 25% population of Pakistan lives below the poverty line who cannot survive if a 14-day closure of the country occurs.

Detailing the lockdown, curfew situation, the premier said that the situation requires armed forces and other security personnel patrolling streets, roadways and alleyways and forceful isolation of the masses which he does not want.

The premier said that people should self-isolate and self-quarantine, act responsibly rather than taking the coronavirus seriously.

