ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the countrymen on government strategy and current development with regards to the global coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported on Sunday.

PM Imran Khan said that a lockdown is not being considered as 25% population of Pakistan is below the poverty line who cannot survive if a 14-day closure of the country occurs.

Detailing the lockdown, curfew situation, the premier said that the situation requires armed forces and other security personnel patrolling streets, roadways and alleyways and forceful isolation of the masses which he does not want.

The premier said that people should self-isolate and self-quarantine, act responsibly rather than taking the coronavirus seriously.

PM Imran Khan stressed on the need for social distancing and said that the government is trying to instil that sense of responsibility into the nation so that within the country’s extremely limited resources, those really worthy and in need of coronavirus tests and hospitals may access them.

Imran Khan implored repeatedly that the nation must and should act with extreme caution and take the dangerous threat of coronavirus seriously.

The premier also said that he has faith in the nation and their resolve against such calamities as they have shown during times of national distress in the past.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also said that there shouldn’t be panic among the masses, the country has enough agricultural reserves and should not fret over possible civil unrest or food shortages.

PM Khan reiterated his strict stance on hoarders and profiteers and said anyone found involved in the practice will be punished severely in times of global crisis.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi earlier in the day issued a statement regarding the rapidly changing situation of the country due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The foreign minister said that each individual must act responsibly in the face of the deadly and fast-spreading virus.

FM Qureshi added that all instructions being disseminated to the nation are for their own individual and collective wellbeing and should be followed religiously.

Qureshi also said that the Prime Minister had stated in the recent past that the coronavirus situation was evolving rapidly and decisions will be made after careful monitoring.

The foreign minister also admonished the role of the educated people of Pakistan amid the global crisis and termed it unfortunate.

We need to form a united front and devise a mutual strategy to deal with the coronavirus on the blueprint adopted by China, Qureshi entailed.

The foreign minister stressed on a united effort by all the concerned authorities and people along with the provincial, federal governments on the matter.

Qureshi said that the federal government can’t remain isolated during times where provincial governments are seriously mulling lockdowns in their regions.

Qureshi also revealed that almost 200 thousand overseas Pakistanis were currently stranded at various airports or are willing to fly back to their native lands from their current places of residence.

Sindh government has decided to enforce complete lockdown in the province as Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah will make an important announcement today over the coronavirus outbreak.

CM Murad chaired the 24th session of task force meeting in Karachi in which it was decided to impose a provincewide lockdown after the number of COVID-19 climb to 357 in Sindh.

According to sources, CM Murad will make an important announcement regarding lockdown this evening. Murad Ali Shah said that shops dealing in medicine, vegetables and general stores will remain open during the period.

