Fawad Chaudhry tests negative for coronavirus, says relieved

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday announced his COVID-19, coronavirus test reports on the micro-blogging website Twitter, ARY News reported.

The minister tweeted that he is relieved to share with the world that his test reports for coronavirus detection came out negative.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the time between the taking of samples for testing and then getting the final reports were very tough on him and tested his patience and gratitude greatly.

Chaudhry said that negative test results were not the be-all and end-all and one must keep on practising proper sanitation and hygiene practices and minimize their outdoor activities till the global coronavirus threat eventually subsides.

Earlier on March 18, All the members of the Pakistani delegation, including President Arif Alvi and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who were tested for novel coronavirus in China have negative results.

In a letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, the Chinese embassy said that following the instructions of their government all the 18 members of the Pakistani official delegating, including crew members, who visited China from 16 to 17 March had received COVID-19 tests in both throat swab and blood test forms in China for two times and the results of all the tests of every member are negative.

