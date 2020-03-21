KARACHI: Pakistan on Saturday saw its tally of novel coronavirus cases climb to 733, ARY News reported.

As many as 260 more COVID-19 cases have emerged in the country since Friday afternoon. Sindh has so far reported the highest number of 396 coronavirus cases.

A total of 137 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 have been detected in Punjab, 103 in Balochistan, 31 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 55 in Gilgit Baltistan, ten in Islamabad and one in Azad Jammu and Kashmir as of the end of day on Saturday.

Three virus-related deaths have been reported in the country so far, two of them in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and one in Karachi. Whereas, five patients have been released from hospital after full recovery.

A spokesperson for the Sindh government, Murtaza Wahab earlier today said the time to take some tough decisions has come.

Briefing on today’s meeting of the provincial task force on the coronavirus, he tweeted: “CM Sindh has discussed with Governor Sindh, Corps Commander Khi, DG Rangers & IG Sindh to ensure full implementation of Govt’s decision of keeping people at their homes. #SindhGovt will ensure that grocery & medical shops remain open.”

