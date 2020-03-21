LAHORE: Punjab’s tally of coronavirus patients has reached 136, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar confirmed on Saturday, urging the people to stay home for the next two days to contain further spread of COVID-19.

Speaking at a press conference, he said of the total, 106 COVID-19 cases were reported in Dera Gazi Khan, 20 in Lahore, four in Multan and one in Rawalpindi.

Usman Buzdar said the government has ordered the closure of all shopping malls and markets across the province for the next two days with effect from 9 pm tonight till 9 am on Tuesday. However, he added medical stores and shops selling essential food items will remain open.

He appealed to the people to stay home to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus.

The chief minister explained the government is not declaring a lockdown in the province but urging social distancing.

Earlier, on March 20, the National Coordination Committee (NCC) had ruled out the need for an immediate lockdown all over the country to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Prime Minister Imran Khan presided over a meeting of the committee in Islamabad. The committee unanimously decided to not declare a lockdown all over the country.

Speaking during the meeting, the prime minister issued directives for keeping the people posted about the pandemic situation. He said the government is utilising all resources at its disposal in its fight against the infection.

He emphasised the need for following precautionary measures to stop further spread of the disease.

