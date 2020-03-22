ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday issued a statement regarding the rapidly changing situation of the country due to the global coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported.

The foreign minister said that each individual must act responsibly in the face of the deadly and fast-spreading virus.

FM Qureshi added that all instructions being disseminated to the nation are for their own individual and collective wellbeing and should be followed religiously.

“A lot of European countries are suffering due to the doubts and non-seriousness shown towards the virus,” said FM Qureshi.

“Italy, France, America, Britain, Germany among others have suffered and their examples are for the world to learn from.”

“I got to talk to the German ambassador in Pakistan over the phone yesterday, I was told that 20,000 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in the country.”

FM Qureshi said that the country and its nationals must take extreme caution and take the threat of the deadly pathogen very seriously.

“Social distancing seems to be the only workable solution to defeat the virus at the moment, Chief Minister Sindh had made an appeal to the people of Sindh to observe a three-day self-isolation amid legitimate fears related to coronavirus but the appeal was handled with a non-serious attitude by the masses.”

Talking about the Sukkur quarantine centre fiasco, FM Qureshi said that the people broke out of quarantine centres and could’ve possibly endangered the lives of many healthy suspects who were yet to contract the virus.

Qureshi also said that the Prime Minister had stated in the recent past that the coronavirus situation was evolving rapidly and decisions will be made after careful monitoring.

The foreign minister also admonished the role of the educated people of Pakistan amid the global crisis and termed it unfortunate.

We need to form a united front and devise a mutual strategy to deal with the coronavirus on the blueprint adopted by China, Qureshi entailed.

The foreign minister stressed on a united effort by all the concerned authorities and people along with the provincial, federal governments on the matter.

Qureshi said that the federal government can’t remain isolated during times where provincial governments are seriously mulling lockdowns in their regions.

FM Qureshi also revealed that almost 200 thousand overseas Pakistanis were currently stranded at various airports or are willing to fly back to their native lands from their current places of residence.

The foreign minister also made a concering revelation that Pakistan is not prepared to house an influx of patients in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in isolated quarantine centres and yet against implored the people to take the threat presented by the virus with extreme seriousness.

