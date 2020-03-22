Coronavirus: Pakistan Day award ceremonies postponed, claim sources

ISLAMABAD: In face of the rising global calamity of coronavirus, Pakistan Day related national award distribution due tomorrow has been suspended indefinitely, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sources privy to the development claimed that the ceremony has been postponed at multiple government building, the primary ceremony was to take place at the President’s House on Monday (tomorrow) while another ceremony was to be held at provincial governor houses of the country.

Sources further entailed that the cabinet division has decided to postpone the ceremony, it has also been claimed that the official Presidential house spokesperson has confirmed the news to be true.

Pakistan on Saturday saw its tally of novel coronavirus cases climb to 733.

As many as 260 more COVID-19 cases have emerged in the country since Friday afternoon. Sindh has so far reported the highest number of 396 coronavirus cases.

A total of 137 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 have been detected in Punjab, 103 in Balochistan, 31 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 55 in Gilgit Baltistan, ten in Islamabad and one in Azad Jammu and Kashmir as of the end of day on Saturday.

