ISLAMABAD: Taking aim at the opposition parties, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday those pointing fingers at state institutions for political gains can never be champions of democracy.

Talking to Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan, who called on him today in Islamabad, he said all pillars of the state are working within their respective domains for development of the country.

Also Read: Half of revenue collection being used for debt repayment: PM

Prime Minister Khan underscored that strengthening institutions is vital to a strong and vibrant democracy.

Mr Awan termed the government’s policies for economic stability and control of COVID-19 key successes. Billing opposition leaders as merchants of darkness, he said they have no future in the country’s politics.

Read: ‘Champions of democracy’ demanding toppling of an elected govt: PM Imran

On Saturday, the premier had severely criticised opposition parties for what he termed their “double standards” and self-serving politics. Addressing a ceremony after laying the foundation stone of different projects including the university in Chakwal’s Balkassar, 500-bed hospital, law college, and Ring Road, he said those who are claiming to be ‘champions of the democracy’ are asking to overthrow an elected government.

Comments

comments