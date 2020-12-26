CHAKWAL: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Saturday deeply criticised the opposition parties for what he termed their “double standards” and self-serving politics, ARY News reported.

Addressing a ceremony after laying the foundation stone of different projects including the university in Chakwal’s Balkassar, 500-bed hospital, law college, and Ring Road, he said those who are claiming to be ‘champions of the democracy’ are asking to overthrow an elected government.

He said the first time in the history of the country, the opposition is directly accusing the Pakistan Army and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) of managing general elections of 2018.

“The opposition without providing proofs targeted Pakistan Army of bringing ‘selected’ government.”

PM Imran Khan said those who have ruled the country in the past 30 years, looted resources of the homeland and both the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) accused eachother of corruption in the past and registered graft cases against each other.

He said that opposition is trying its best and doing whatever it can to get NRO, but I will not give them, he added.

The premier said that India is trying to create chaos in Pakistan and destabiliae it, but the DisInfo Lab’s report has exposed New Delhi’s nefarious designs against Pakistan.

He added that the Modi government is carrying out the worst human rights violations in the Indian occupied Kashmir, the world should take notice of the situation.

