PM Imran Khan terms PDM Lahore rally ‘pathetic’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday termed the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) Lahore public gathering “pathetic”, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said the PDM leaders displayed utter callousness by endangering people’s lives during the COVID-19 spike.

“Pathetic. PDM spent so much money, time, effort and displayed utter callousness by endangering people’s lives during COVID-19 spike,” he wrote.

“All this just to blackmail me into giving them an NRO to save their looted wealth,” the prime minister said.

Read More: PDM Lahore rally fails to draw in impressive crowd

Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated that he will never give an NRO to the opposition leaders no matter what tactics they devise.

Let me once again reiterate: I will never give an NRO. Whatever future plans of further blackmail PDM may have, my message is categorical: There will never be an NRO from my govt no matter what tactics the looters devise. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 13, 2020

Let me once again reiterate: I will never give an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance),” the premier said.

“Whatever future plans of further blackmail PDM may have, my message is categorical: There will never be an NRO from my govt no matter what tactics the looters devise,” added the prime minister.

Read More: Fazlur Rehman shares date of PDM long march to Islamabad

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of major opposition parties failed to attract public support in Lahore’s public gathering held at Minar-e-Pakistan earlier today.

According to police sources, around 8,500 people participated in the Lahore rally, while according to the special branch around 10,000 people attended the PDM’s public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan.

Independent sources told ARY News that 9,000 to 10,000 people were present in the PDM rally held in Lahore.

Comments

comments