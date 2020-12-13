Fazlur Rehman shares date of PDM long march to Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Head of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the opposition would march towards Islamabad at the end of January or in early February, ARY NEWS reported.

He made the announcement while speaking during the PDM public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore on Sunday.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He said that the PDM meeting has finalized some goals for the movement which included finalizing the constitution of the opposition alliance, striving for supremacy of Parliament, elimination of outside forces from politics, free and fair elections, provision of rights guaranteed under the constitution including the 18th amendment to provinces.

He said that the change does not mean to accept the slavery of anyone else. “We were born free and will live free,” Fazlur Rehman said adding that they had come to the people of Lahore so that the entire nation could be united for ending ongoing uncertainty in all fields of life.

Read More: Bilawal Bhutto seeks permission to meet Shehbaz Sharif on Monday: sources

While addressing the rulers, he said that the masses should be allowed to go to Islamabad for exercising their right to rule. “The wounds are becoming deep and anguish among people is rising,” he said adding that nation could not be united unless attempts to rig the election process is halted.

Earlier, other top leaders of the PDM including PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz addressed the public gathering.

During his address today, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari demanded of the government to release Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif and PPP leader Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah.

Speaking regarding the long march, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that soon they will move towards Islamabad.

Comments

comments