LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has sought permission to meet incarcerated Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, ARY NEWS reported on Sunday citing sources.

The sources having knowledge of the development said that Bilawal Bhutto has submitted an application to meet Shehbaz Sharif on Monday.

The sources within the government have also confirmed the reports regarding receiving an application from Bilawal Bhutto Zardari seeking a meeting from the younger Sharif inside the Kot Lakhpat prison.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz are currently in jail after the former being arrested in September 2020.

The development regarding a meeting between the PPP chairman with PML-N president came in the backdrop of reports that Shehbaz Sharif is tilted towards reconciliatory politics rather than confrontation.

Even this was confirmed by PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif on September 28, when she said that the younger Sharif had a personal opinion that reconciliatory politics is a better option, however, when Nawaz Sharif decides on anything, he is the one who accepts it at first.

The PML-N president was punished for staying loyal to his brother, Nawaz Sharif, said Maryam Nawaz adding even his family is being targeted with wife and daughters declared absconders and son, Hamza Shehbaz put behind bars.

