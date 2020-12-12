PDM finalises Islamabad long march plan: sources

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement – a multiparty alliance has finalised its schedule for long march towards Islamabad, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Sources told ARY News that the Pakistan Democratic Movement leaders and workers will enter the federal capital on January 25, 2021.

Sources further disclosed that JUI-F and PDM chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehaman will leave for Islamabad march from Sukkur, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would lead a caravan of the party workers from Karachi, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President will lead a rally from Lahore, BNP-Mengal Chief Akhtar will lead rally from Quetta while ANP’s Aimal Wali Khan would lead participants from Peshawar.

It was also learnt that PDM will hold a public rally in Larkana on December 27, in Quetta on December 21, Mardan on Dec 23, Bahawalpur on Dec 26, Sargodha on Dec 28, Khuzdar on January 2, January 4 in Karachi, and in Gujranwala on January 9.

Sources informed ARY News that the JUI-F chief will announce PDM’s next strategy in Lahore’s public rally scheduled on December 13 (Sunday).

Read: NACTA fears terrorist attacks coinciding with PDM Minar-i-Pakistan rally

Earlier today, the Lahore administration rejected an application of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) seeking permission to hold a public rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on December 13.

The opposition alliance had sought permission to hold a public meeting at Lahore’s Minar-e-Pakistan ground on the 13th of December.

The provincial and district intelligence committees said that there was credible information about a terrorist attack at the rally and that’s why permission cannot be granted to PDM.

