ISLAMABAD: National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) Pakistan warned Thursday banned subversive organization Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan can carry out terrorist activity in the country on December 13 as Pakistan Democratic Movement plans its rally, ARY News reported.

The counter-terrorism watchdog has however expressed it is not sure on the whereabouts of the anticipated terrorist attacks as they could not pinpoint the exact spot.

NACTA noted that the planned insurgency coincides with the PDM rally planned on Minar-i-Pakistan and dreaded that it TTP could target Lahore and probably in fact their activity.

It noted that since the earlier terrorism scheme was foiled, the frustrated TTP could improvise their plans and has highly advised strict security measures with foolproof surveillance for suspicious movements.

READ: Will book PDM leaders if they take out Lahore rally against law: Shibli Faraz

On the other hand earlier today, federal information minister Shibli Faraz said today all the rallies of Pakistan Democratic Movement are illegal in light of court orders and thus the leaders on the stage will be booked for these.

Information minister Faraz said the government will not hinder the opposition rallies in Lahore but since it is illegitimate, we will use legal option against those leading these rallies at the forefront.

