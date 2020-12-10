Will book PDM leaders if they take out Lahore rally against law: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal information minister Shibli Faraz said Thursday all the rallies of Pakistan Democratic Movement are illegal in light of court orders and thus the leaders on the stage will be booked for these, ARY News reported.

Information minister Faraz said the government will not hinder the opposition rallies in Lahore but since it is illegitimate, we will use legal option against those leading these rallies at the forefront.

Referring to PDM activities Shibli Faraz said they are staging a political circus in the country, and recalled how Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) used to vindictively wear down political opponents especially Asif Zardari and Benazir Bhutto.

Perhaps Bilawal Bhutto has forgotten how Nawaz Sharif treated his mother Benazir Bhutto back in the day, federal minister Faraz said in the presser today following National Coordination Committee meeting.

It was the very accountability courts which tried Benazir in forged corruption cases built by PML-N, Faraz said and added that same PMLN government made Benazir to languish outside jails with her toddlers to see Zardari.

Who had Zardari’s tongue cut in the jail where he had to rot for 11 years and who nicknamed him Mr 10 per cent, Shibli rhetorically said to mock PDM alliance.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan said after the NCC session that if caution is not exercised duly the number of COVID patients will surpass hospital capacity in Pakistan.

After Multan jalsa by the opposition, the Prime Minister said, 64 per cent beds have already been occupied, underlining the need for discipline in following COVID Standard Operating Procedures such as wearing masks and keeping social distance.

