Covid numbers will surpass hospital capacity if SOPs not followed: PM

THURSDAY: Prime Minister Imran Khan said Thursday after National Coordination Committee (NCC) session if caution is not exercised duly the number of COVID patients will surpass hospital capacity in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

After Multan jalsa by opposition, the Prime Minister said, 64 per cent beds have already been occupied, underlining the need for discipline in following COVID Standard Operating Procedures such as wearing masks and keeping social distance.

The more people gather together the more they are likely to spread COVID, said Khan, elaborating that especially in the winter season, people assembling indoors are more susceptible to contract the viral infection due to closed atmosphere.

He noted about 40 per cent of COVID patients are receiving treatments in hospitals, fearing that if the numbers increase, hospitals will soon be out of capacity and compared the situation with developed countries of Europe and America where in spite of resources the pandemic caused crises.

