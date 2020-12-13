PDM Lahore rally fails to draw in impressive crowd

LAHORE: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of major opposition parties has failed to attract public support in Lahore’s public gathering held at Minar-e-Pakistan on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to police sources, around 8,500 people participated in the Lahore rally, while according to the special branch around 10,000 people attended the PDM’s public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan.

Independent sources told ARY News that 9,000 to 10,000 people were present in the PDM rally held in Lahore.

Moreover, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) public gathering in Lahore was marred by ruckus when participants of the rally reached near the stage by breaking all hurdles.

SOPs violated

The PDM’s public gathering in Lahore was marred by ruckus as participants broke barbed wires when the main leadership of opposition parties reached Minar-e-Pakistan to address the rally.

The participants of the rally entered the female enclosure and misbehaved with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Shaista Pervez Malik.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders have also violated standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the rally by not wearing masks.

Earlier today, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly Sobia Shahid led the rally of the party to Lahore just before testing positive for COVID-19.

According to details, the PML-N MPA Sobia Shahid endangered the lives of others accompanying her after she led a rally to the PDM’s Lahore public gathering, a day after undergoing the COVID-19 test.

Ambulances stuck

Different city roads including the route from Minar-e-Pakistan to Lower Mall witnessed traffic jams caused by the public gathering of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) here in Lahore,

Two ambulances were stuck in a severe traffic jam at Lahore’s Jain Mandir and Lower Mall areas due to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) caravan. The participants of the caravan reportedly denied giving way to the ambulances.

The bumper to bumper traffic at a snail’s pace was witnessed on the Lahore roads and citizens faced a lot of inconveniences.

It is pertinent to mention here that keeping in view the rising number of COVID-19 cases and the security concerns, Lahore’s deputy commissioner on Friday rejected an application of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) seeking permission to hold a public rally at Minar-e-Pakistan ground on 13th of December.

