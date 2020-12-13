PML-N MPA tests positive for COVID-19 during PDM’s Lahore rally    

LAHORE: In what appeared to be negligence, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly Sobia Shahid led the rally of the party to Lahore just before testing positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the PML-N MPA Sobia Shahid endangered the lives of others accompanying her after she led a rally to the PDM’s Lahore public gathering, a day after undergoing the COVID-19 test.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On Sunday, as she was part of the rally, the KP lawmaker received the report of her COVID-19 test, which turned out to be positive.

She returned to Peshawar from Pindi Bhattian, a city in Punjab province, without participating at the Minar-e-Pakistan gathering, however, others who accompanied her reached the venue, raising fears of large-scale virus transmission.

It is pertinent to mention here that keeping in view the rising number of COVID-19 cases and the security concerns, Lahore’s deputy commissioner on Friday rejected an application of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) seeking permission to hold a public rally at Minar-e-Pakistan ground on 13th of December.

In a letter to the PDM’s leaders, the deputy commissioner said that the coronavirus was spreading fast in Lahore where the virus positivity rate has shot up to 7.8 percent. He feared that the public gathering will further spread the deadly virus in the city.

