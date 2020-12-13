Ambulances stuck in traffic Jam caused by PDM’s Lahore rally

LAHORE: Different city roads including the route from Minar-e-Pakistan to Lower Mall witnessed traffic jams caused by the public gathering of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) here in Lahore, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Two ambulances were also stuck in a severe traffic jam at Lahore’s Jain Mandir and Lower Mall areas due to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) caravan. The participants of the caravan reportedly denied giving way to the ambulances.

The bumper to bumper traffic at a snail’s pace was witnessed on the Lahore roads and citizens faced a lot of inconveniences.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – a multiparty alliance is holding a rally in Lahore today (Sunday).

The Lahore administration has declared security high alert at all entry and exit points of the historic city and police officers reviewed security at key points including churches. Police department has deployed additional contingents of police force and posted snipers at sensitive areas of the city.

DIG Operations Police has said that the police also working to ensure enforcement of the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Speaking exclusively to ARY News, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) Lahore rally will fall flat.

He said all hopes of the PDM-constituent parties will get dashed this evening when they will find low attendance at the rally. “This won’t be a historic [rally] but similar to ones held in Multan and Peshawar.”

Sheikh Rasheed claimed efforts are afoot to push the country into anarchy. Prime Minister Imran Khan will complete his five-year term, he declared, ruling out his ouster by the opposition’s anti-government movement.

