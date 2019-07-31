Alleged Indian spy arrested from DG Khan: sources

Dera Ghazi Khan: Another India spy, identified as Raju Lakshman has been arrested from Rakhi Gaj, area of Dera Ghazi Khan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to border forces, the arrested Indian citizen has been shifted to an undisclosed place for further investigation.

Pakistani security agencies on March 24, 2016, apprehended an ‘on-duty RAW agent’ from Balochistan. The suspect was said to be an officer of the Indian navy working for the covert agency to destabilize Pakistan.

The operative had contacts with banned organizations and was working on plans to break Karachi and Balochistan away from Pakistan and to sabotage the billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

Earlier on July 17, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), in its judgment announced not to acquit and release Indian serving Naval Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav.

The FO stated in its press release that ‘Pakistan, as a responsible member of the international community, upheld its commitment from the very beginning of the case by appearing before the honourable court for the provisional measures hearing despite very short notice. Having heard the judgment, Pakistan will now proceed as per law.

