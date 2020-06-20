Alleged target killers of MQM-L taken into custody by CTD

KARACHI: Alleged target killers of Muttahida Qaumi Movement London (MQML) were caught in a raid by Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday, ARY News reported.

The accused Mudassir Ameer and Minhaj Shahid were taken under custody along with another from Pirabad area of the city.

One of the three people arrested is a brother of a former member provincial assembly, Sindh.

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) registered a case earlier in the day related to yesterday’s attack on a Rangers vehicle in Ghotki.

CTD police station Sukkur has filed FIR against unknown terrorists, on the complaint of a rangers official, under the anti-terrorism law.

At least three people including two Sindh Rangers personnel were killed on Friday in a blast targeting a Rangers vehicle in Ghotki.

