Two alleged terrorists of a banned outfit caught by CTD

LAHORE: Two alleged terrorists belonging to a banned outfit were apprehended in a raid by Counter Terrorism Department on Tuesday from Bhakkar, ARY News reported.

According to details, the detained individuals whose names have been revealed to be Muhammad Ullah and Fazal Razzaq were involved in questionable activities, said a CTD spokesperson.

Donation receipts and banned literature was recovered from their possession by law enforcement officials.

CTD police station has registered an FIR against the individuals and a case has been filed to investigate the matter further.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Paktunkhwa Sanaullah Abbasi claimed earlier in the day that an accused involved in abducting and killing Canadian journalist had been executed in a police encounter.

The IGP said that a joint raid was carried out by police and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel to apprehend a criminal identified as Amin Shah over his role in abducting and killing Canadian journalist.

