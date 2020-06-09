Militant involved in killing Canadian journalist neutralized: IG KP  

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Paktunkhwa Sanaullah Abbasi on Tuesday claimed that an accused involved in abducting and killing Canadian journalist was killed in a police encounter, ARY NEWS reported.

The IGP said that a joint raid was carried out by police and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel to apprehend a criminal identified as Amin Shah over his role in abducting and killing Canadian journalist.

The accused abducted the journalist in 2008 and demanded a ransom amount of US$2 million and later killed him in 2010.

“As soon as the police approached to arrest him, the militant opened fire and was eventually killed in a retaliatory fire from the personnel,” he said.

Sanaullah Abbasi said that one militant was killed and eight others were apprehended during separate raids carried out by law enforcement authorities on Tuesday.

“We are committed to take stern action against criminals to improve law and order situation in the province,” said Sanaullah Abbasi while vowing to continue action against such elements.

It is pertinent to mention here that forty-nine journalists were killed across the world in 2019, Reporters Without Borders said Tuesday, the lowest death toll in 16 years.

The “historically low” number mostly died covering conflicts in Yemen, Syria and Afghanistan, the Paris-based watchdog said, which warned that “journalism remains a dangerous profession”.

Some 80 journalists a year have lost their lives on average over the last two decades, said the organisation, which is known by its French initials RSF.

