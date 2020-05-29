NAUSHERO FEROZE: A local court here on Friday recorded a confessional statement of main suspect Nazir Sahto in the high-profile murder case of journalist Aziz Memon, ARY News reported.

The court recorded the statement of the accused under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code and then sent him to prison on judicial remand. It handed over the custody of two other suspects to police on physical remand for questioning for one day.

Speaking at a press conference, Additional Inspector General (AIG) Ghulam Nabi Memon revealed that Nazir Sahto confessed to killing the journalist and disclosed the names of his accomplices in the crime.

Three suspects Nazir, Farhan and Amir have been arrested while five more people involved in the murder are yet to be apprehended, he said, adding Mushtaq Sahito, one of the suspects still at large, was the mastermind of the journalist Aziz murder.

Mushtaq smothered the journalist by covering his face with a piece of cloth resulting in his death, the AIG disclosed, adding Aziz Memon was murdered because of personal enmity.

Earlier in February, he was found dead in an irrigation canal in Naushahro Feroze.

