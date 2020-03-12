Aziz Memon ‘murder’: Court orders exhumation of journalist’s body

SUKKUR: A local court has ordered to exhume the body of the journalist, Aziz Memon, after approving the plea of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) that is probing to ascertain reasons of his death, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The head of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing journalist Aziz Memon’s alleged killing has sought permission from the court for the exhumation of the journalist’s body over recommendations of senior doctors to conduct post mortem again.

Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG) Ghulam Nabi Memon on Wednesday visited Mehrabpur,

The investigation team said they found many flaws in the previous post mortem report which stated the cause of death suffocation but it did not mention the details of Memon’s murder.

The probe team said Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and other organisations have also demanded to conduct post mortem again. The officials added that a local court in Nowshero Feroze gave written permission for exhumation.

Yesterday, The head of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing journalist Aziz Memon’s alleged killing, Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG) Ghulam Nabi Memon had visited Mehrabpur.

The JIT team headed by its chief visited the site where Memon was found dead and also met with the family members of the slain journalist including brother Hafeez Memon.

Talking to media after the visit, Ghulam Nabi Memon said that the JIT has initiated its probe and would soon find out and bring the facts before the masses.

“We have recorded statements of the brother, widow and sons of the slain journalist,” he said adding that they have also asked for permission from the family for a second post-mortem of Aziz Memon’s body.

The police officer also hinted to approach the court for carrying out exhumation of Aziz Memon’s body.

In February, President Mehrabpur Press Club Aziz Memon had been strangulated to death in Naushero Feroze district in mysterious circumstances.

