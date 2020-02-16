Naushero Feroze press club chief strangulated to death

NAUSHERO FEROZE: President Mehrabpur Press Club Aziz Memon was strangulated to death on Sunday in Naushero Feroze district of the Sindh province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the journalist was found dead and initially, the probe found that he was strangulated using a wire.

“The police is awaiting the post-mortem report to confirm the actual cause of his death,” they said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of the killing of Aziz Memon and summoned a detailed report into the matter from the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Shaheed Benazirabad.

He also directed the officials to ensure immediate arrest of the culprits involved in the act.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and Member of Sindh Assembly (MPA) Shehnaz Ansari was shot dead in Noshero Feroz over a property dispute here on Saturday.

According to police, the PPP leader was shifted to NawabShah hospital in an injured condition where she took her last breath.

The police said that she was attacked over differences in a matter related to land ownership in Noshero Feroz.

Ansari was gunned down allegedly by her deceased brother-in-law’s nephew Zahid Khokhar, said police. The PPP leader was attending Khokar’s Chehlum when the incident took place.

Her funeral prayers were offered in Naushahro Feroze on Sunday morning and a number of PPP leaders, party workers and others attended the prayers. She was laid to rest at Ismail Shah graveyard in Naushahro Feroze.

