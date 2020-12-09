Two reports of allergic reactions on first day of UK vaccine rollout

LONDON: Two allergic reactions were reported on the first day of the rollout of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, the head of Britain’s medicine regulator said on Wednesday.

“Last evening, we were looking at two case reports of allergic reactions. We know from the very extensive clinical trials that this wasn’t a feature,” June Raine, Chief Executive of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), told lawmakers.

“But if we need to strengthen our advice, now that we’ve had this experience in the vulnerable populations, the groups who have been selected as a priority, we get that advice to the field immediately.”

Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old grandmother, on Tuesday became the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot outside of a trial as Britain began vaccinating its population.

An early riser, Keenan received the vaccine at her local hospital in Coventry, central England, on Tuesday morning at 0631 GMT, a week before she turns 91.

Britain began rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday, the first Western country to start vaccinating its general population in what was hailed as a decisive watershed in defeating the coronavirus.

