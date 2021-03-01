Allied parties reaffirm support to PTI ahead of Senate polls

ISLAMABAD: All the allied parties, including Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Grand Democratic Alliance, on Monday assured Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of their support ahead of the Senate elections, ARY News reported.

Addressing a joint press conference in Islamabad today, the representatives of the allied parties reaffirmed support to PTI. Speaking on the occasion. Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) senior leader Aminul Haque said that his party and other coalition partners would stand with PTI in the Senate polls.

PTI and its allied parties were on the same page, he said, adding that there was no crack within the ruling alliance.

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Fehmida Mirza said that GDA’s lawmakers will support PTI’s Hafeez Shaikh in the Senate elections.

Addressing the presser, Federal Finance Minister Hafeez Shaikh said that the government is committed to stop horse-trading and ensure transparency in the Senate polls. He said that they were trying to meet the expectations of the people. The minister said that they were taking measures to make Pakistan a strong and prosperous country.

Read More: Senate elections: JI to stay away from voting in NA, SA after deal with PTI

Earlier today, the Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) had decided to stay away from the Senate election process in the National and Sindh assemblies after the party struck a deal with the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) over the matter.

