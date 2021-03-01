Senate elections: JI to stay away from voting in NA, SA after deal with PTI

KARACHI: The Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) has decided to stay away from the Senate election process in the National and Sindh assemblies after the party struck a deal with the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) over the matter, ARY NEWS reported.

The decision was made after the PTI leader from Punjab Ejaz Chaudhary met with the JI leader Ameer ul Azeem and termed that meeting as fruitful.

Soon after the meeting, the JI announced that it would skip the voting process in National Assembly and Sindh Assembly during the Senate elections after it was asked by Ejaz Chaudhary to extend support to the PTI candidates.

However, the party refused to extend its support to the PTI candidates but announced that it would stay away from the polling process in both places.

Ameer ul Azeem said that their cooperation with the PDM would remain intact in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly.

“In KP Assembly, the JI would support PDM candidates on general, technocrat and minorities seats and in return, their lawmakers would support our candidate on a seat reserved for women,” he said.

Read More: PDM eyes five Senate seats from KP as JI announces support: sources

It is pertinent to mention here that a delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) had also met with Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi emir Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman a day before to seek the party’s support in Sindh for the PTI and GDA candidates for the Senate.

During the meeting held at Idara Noor-i-Haq, the party leaders also discussed issues relating to the masses in Sindh, particularly Karachi.

