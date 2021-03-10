Allies authorize PM to nominate candidate for Senate deputy chairman

ISLAMABAD: Expressing their full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the allied parties of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday authorized him to nominate a candidate for Senate deputy chairman’s office, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the development came during a meeting of the PTI’s allied parties chaired by the prime minister here in Islamabad today.

Talking to ARY News, on the condition of anonymity, a participant of the meeting said that the allied parties assured the prime minister that they will support the candidate in the upper house whoever is nominated by the premier for the slot.

During the meeting, all the allied parties reposed their full confidence in the leadership of PM Imran Khan, he added.

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal Khan, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Minister for Planning Asad Umar and others were present in the meeting.

Earlier todaya, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had summoned a meeting of the allied parties to mull over the nomination of the deputy chairman Senate.

The meeting was held in Islamabad, in which PM Khan had taken allied parties into confidence over the name of deputy chairman Senate.

