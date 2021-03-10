ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan summons meeting of the allied parties to mull over the nomination of the deputy chairman Senate, citing sources, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The meeting will be held today in Islamabad, in which PM Khan will take allied parties into confidence over the name of deputy chairman Senate. Sources privy to the development said, most probably the deputy chairman will be named from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the province holds the highest number of Senators.

BAP’s Sadiq Sanjrani has been again named for chairman Senate office by the PTI government and the deputy chairman will be from the PTI. Furthermore, the names of Mirza Afridi, Ejaz Chaudhry and Faisal Javed Khan are under discussion for the deputy chairman Senate, said sources.

On Tuesday, Federal Minister Pervaiz Khattak had offered the office of Deputy Chairman Senate to the JUI-F. Pervaiz Khattak and JUI Secretary-General Abdul Ghafoor Haideri were jointly talking with media persons here.

Read more: Not taken into confidence, says MQM-P after govt offers Senate deputy chairmanship to PDM

Later, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) showing reservations had said that it was disappointed after the federal government did not take MQM-P into confidence over Senate deputy chairman offer to Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), said sources.

MQM-P said that government should have taken its key ally MQM-P into confidence before offering Senate deputy chairman slot to JUI Secretary-General Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, according to MQM-P sources.

