Not taken into confidence, says MQM-P after govt offers Senate deputy chairmanship to PDM

ISLAMABAD: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Tuesday said that it was disappointed after the federal government did not take MQM-P into confidence over Senate deputy chairman offer to Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), ARY News reported, citing sources.

MQM-P said that government should have taken its key ally MQM-P into confidence before offering Senate deputy chairman slot to JUI Secretary-General Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, according to MQM-P sources.

MQM-P was not taken into confidence during the nomination of a candidate for Senate chairman office and this time government again ignored its ally over the Senate deputy chairmanship position, sources within the MQM-P told ARY News.

Federal Minister Pervaiz Khattak today offered the office of Deputy Chairman Senate to the JUI-F. Pervaiz Khattak and JUI Secretary-General Abdul Ghafoor Haideri were jointly talking with media persons here.

“I offer Abdul Ghafoor Haideri to become our deputy chairman Senate,” Khattak said during the media talk. “Are you nominated for the office of Senate deputy chairman,” a newsman questioned Ghafoor Haideri.

“I have not been formally informed by the PDM so far,” Abdul Ghafoor Haideri said. “Sadiq Sanjrani is chairman and we meet on and off,” he added.

While denouncing the government minister’s offer JUI leader said, “the offer from the government, which is not recognized by the opposition, have no value for us.” “We are bound to the PDM decision as the alliance has been united and on same page,” Maulana Haideri said.

Race for Senate chairman

After Senate polls 2021, all eyes are now set on the coming election for the key offices of chairman and deputy chairman of the upper house.

The PTI’s tally in the Senate stands at 25. Government allies, BAP has a total of 12 seats in the Senate and MQM-P three.

The ruling party has the support of BAP, MQM, PML-Q, GDA and JWP. The opposition and the ruling alliances now have 53 and 47 members, respectively, in the 100-member new Senate.

PDM, an 11-party alliance has nominated Yousuf Raza Gilani for Senate chairman while the government has fielded Sadiq Sanjarni for upper house chairman slot.

The election to elect the Senate chairman and deputy chairman will be held on March 12 through secret balloting.

