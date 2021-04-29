It’s not uncommon to spot various creatures on Houston’s roadways, but on Wednesday, many drivers were surprised to find a large alligator sunning itself on the Texas bridge.

Spotting the eight-foot-long alligator on the road, Police and animal control officers were called to remove a traffic hazard.

The Harris County Precinct 8 Constable’s Office, the Baytown Police Department and Texas State Police animal control officers responded in the late morning Wednesday to reports of an alligator blocking Highway 14 traffic on the Fred Hartman Bridge.

Responders said it took five officers to wrestle the gator, bind it with tape and load the reptile into a pickup truck.

The gator was transported to the water under the bridge and set free, authorities said.

The La Porte Police Department said alligators have been known to wander into the road in the past, but Wednesday’s incident was the first time in recent memory that one of the animals has been seen on the bridge.