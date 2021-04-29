Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Eight-foot long alligator blocks traffic on Texas bridge

alligator-blocks-traffic-texas

It’s not uncommon to spot various creatures on Houston’s roadways, but on Wednesday, many drivers were surprised to find a large alligator sunning itself on the Texas bridge.

Spotting the eight-foot-long alligator on the road, Police and animal control officers were called to remove a traffic hazard.

The Harris County Precinct 8 Constable’s Office, the Baytown Police Department and Texas State Police animal control officers responded in the late morning Wednesday to reports of an alligator blocking Highway 14 traffic on the Fred Hartman Bridge.

Responders said it took five officers to wrestle the gator, bind it with tape and load the reptile into a pickup truck.

The gator was transported to the water under the bridge and set free, authorities said.

The La Porte Police Department said alligators have been known to wander into the road in the past, but Wednesday’s incident was the first time in recent memory that one of the animals has been seen on the bridge.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Offbeat

VIDEO: California home overrun by migrating birds

Offbeat

WATCH: Elderly man parks in garage just 6cm wider than his car

Business

HILARIOUS: Man buys Google Argentina website for about Rs400, it goes offline

Offbeat

Zuckerberg explains why he was slathered in sunscreen while surfing

[X] Close