Alligator, driver safe after late night confrontation on road

COCOA, Brevard County: A driver and an alligator remained safe after a late-night collision of a dark road at Dixon Boulevard, local police said in a statement.

Police said the alligator and the driver of the car both managed to avoid injuries in the collision. The alligator will be relocated by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, police said.

The Cocoa Police Department tweeted a photo of an alligator wandering on US 1 after a late-night confrontation with a car. It read, ‘The things that go bump in the night: patrol officers rescued this little guy as he wandered into dangerous territory. He was hit by a car on US1 at Dixon Boulevard.’

The things that go bump in the night: patrol officers rescued this little guy as he wandered into dangerous territory. He was hit by a car on US1 at Dixon Blvd. He was fine and the driver was not injured. The gator was picked up by FWC where we hope he finds a safer place to roam pic.twitter.com/y4dackunxF — CocoaPolice (@cocoapolice) November 13, 2020

“We hope he finds a safer place to roam,” police said.

Earlier, in a terrifying incident, a massive 10-foot long alligator was spotted on a golf course in Florida.

According to the details, the “dinosaur-sized” alligator was seen marching along the golf course in Naples, Florida on Wednesday. The golfers were stunned after seeing the large reptile on the ground.

In a video that went viral on social media, the massive alligator can be seen walking through the ground seemingly without any fear and interest in the golfers.

