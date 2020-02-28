People in a UK town were shocked when they saw a strange creature with its half resembling an alligator while the other half a fish.

The creature that can grow up to ten feet in length washed up on a canal bank in Risca, according to a Daily Mail report.

Caroline Brown, 51, who was walking her dog along the canal when the carcass with a long snout and dozens of razor-sharp teeth caught her attention.

It was dubbed an alligator gar – an aquatic animal usually found 4,800 miles away in America. It is not yet clear how it ended up on the bank.

These creatures can grow up to six feet in length and are often referred to as ‘living fossils’.

Recounting how he stumbled on the creature, Ms Brown said: “It was a really strange looking thing and it scared me at first as I didn’t know if it was alive.

“I’ve never seen anything like it before and even my dog Molly didn’t want to approach it.”

“As I got closer I realised there was a smell coming from it and I knew it was definitely dead.

‘I’ve got no idea how anything like that would turn up in these parts.”

Many other citizens have also since spotted the creature, posting pictures of it on social media.

A teenage boy on his way to school immediately video-called his mother to show her the bizarre finding.

A spokesman for the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) said: “These are very concerning images.

“RSPCA Cymru would welcome any information as to the validity of these photographs which appear to show an alligator gar fish dumped on the side of the road.”

