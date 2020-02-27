Video showing thief trapped on third-storey window ledge goes viral

In what appeared to be a hilarious moment, an alleged thief got trapped at the window ledge of a third storey apartment and firefighters had to be called in to bring him down safely.

The incident occurred in Bangalore, capital city of India’s Karnataka state and the video of the incident has gone viral on internet since then.



According to the details, Suhant B, 28, climbed to the ledge to try and break in through the window of a third floor apartment in the early hours of February 23.

The police sources said that the man, however, got trapped after the house owner awoke and tied him from the rope.

He then started screaming for help fearing that he might fell down from the thin window ledge of the third-storey apartment.

Noticing his suspicious activity, the crowd gathered at the site and filmed the entire scene as the firefighters reached there to rescue the man.

After being brought down, he was nabbed by the police authorities for alleged robbery bid.

Read More: Thief or killer? Teenager trying to enter house from chimney trapped

“He is claiming he climbed to the third floor while fleeing from a drunken fight with his colleagues. We are probing all angles,” said a police officer.

A local news outlet has claimed that the man was declared innocent after the police verified his claims with the co-workers who worked nearby with him on a construction site.

The report further said that a medical report prepared by the doctors declared the man as mentally disturbed.

Comments

comments