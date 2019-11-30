Thief or killer? Teenager trying to enter house from chimney trapped

A 17-year old thought it a great idea to enter a house from the chimney, however, what happened next was not a pleasant happening for her.

First of all let’s be clear that she was neither a thief nor entering the house with any intention to kill anyone.

Instead the teenager climbed the roof of her friend’s house and tried to enter it with a chimney after both of them were locked outside for returning late.

However, what happened next at a house in Phoenix, Arizona spanned over 40-odd minutes until the firefighters rescued a smiling teenager from the chimney.

The teenager’s friend Yasmeen, whose house the girl was trying to enter from chimney told separate US media outlets that she came home with a friend to find they were locked out of a home.

“She thought about going down the chimney,” Yasmeen said. “I didn’t know it was blocked in the bottom. I never thought it was blocked on the bottom, so she went down and she started freaking out.”

“She was, like, ‘call 911!’ She couldn’t breathe.”

The firefighters responding to the scene found the teen stuck right above the flue of the chimney. They set up a tripod over the chimney and were able to hoist her out after roughly 40 minutes; she had been trapped inside for as much as an hour and a half.

The girl, who was covered in dirt when she was freed, declined to be taken to a hospital for evaluation. She had a big smile on her face.

The parents of Yasmeen, who had to rush back after the incident, were mad at the two girls for committing the stupidity to enter the house.

