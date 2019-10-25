President Alvi stresses on dignified repatriation of Afghan refugees

BAKU: President Dr. Arif Alvi met with his Afghan counterpart Ashraf Ghani on the sidelines of Non-Aligned Movement Summit in Baku on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by his office, Dr. Alvi told Ashraf Ghani that that Pakistan has been hosting more than 4 million Afghan refugees over the last four decades and emphasized for their return in a dignified and honorable manner.

The two leaders exchanged views on various issues of mutual interest including peace and security in the region, and cooperation in development and connectivity projects, read the statement.

President Arif recalled the historic fraternal ties existing between the two countries and said that Pakistan wished to see a stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

He expressed the hope that bilateral relations would further gain momentum in the coming years. Speaking on the occasion, President Alvi referred to the economic assistance provided by the Government of Pakistan in various sectors and reiterated that Pakistan will continue its efforts in the reconstruction of Afghanistan.

Earlier in the day, President Dr. Arif Alvi had arrived in Baku to attend the Non Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Akhmedov received the President at the airport.

As many as two dozen heads of state and governments had arrived in Azerbaijan, to attend a two-day summit.

