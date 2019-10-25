President Alvi arrives in Baku to attend Non Aligned Movement Summit

BAKU: President Dr. Arif Alvi has arrived in Baku to attend the Non Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Akhmedov received the President at the airport.

As many as two dozen heads of state and governments arrived in Azerbaijan, to attend a two-day summit.

The 18th forum of the 120-member group covering 55% of the world’s population is expected to discuss responses to contemporary challenges around the world, at a time when the relevance of the NAM in the post-Cold War era is under question.

Since becoming a NAM member in May 2011, Azerbaijan is hosting the summit for the first time.

Among other government heads, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is addressing the meeting.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Nepal Premier K.P. Sharma Oli have also arrived in Baku to attend the summit, Azerbaijani media reported.

