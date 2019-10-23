President Arif Alvi meets Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

TOKYO: President Dr Arif Alvi has met the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe where they discussed Islamabad-Tokyo bilateral ties, trade and other matters related to mutual interests.

During the meeting, President Alvi, PM Abe exchanged views on steps to further enhance mutually beneficial cooperation in different sectors including investment, trade, human resource development and people to people contacts.

Referring to the young Pakistani population and a greying and shrinking population in Japan, the President also highlighted the inherent complementarities that could be exploited to benefit economies of both the countries, Radio Pakistan reported.

The president urges Japanese premier to play its role for ending human rights violations in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

Moreover, President Alvi expressed condolences over the loss of precious lives following Typhoon Hagibis that hit Japan. He also wished for the early recovery of the wounded and affected people in the natural disaster.

He felicitated the Japanese Prime Minister on the enthronement of the new Emperor of Japan and hoped that the new Japanese era would bring more prosperity and well-being for the friendly people of Japan.

PM Abe showed his gratitude to President Alvi for attending the enthronement ceremony. He added that such exchanges will help in strengthening bilateral relations between both countries.

Enthronement Ceremony

Earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi attended the Enthronement Ceremony of the Emperor of Japan Naruhito, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The ceremony was attended by more than 100 Heads of State and Government.

According to a press release, the President was accompanied by First Lady Mrs Samina Alvi. The President and First Lady felicitated the Emperor and the Empress on ascending the throne.

The President and First Lady are visiting Japan on the invitation of the Japanese Government. Later in the evening, they will also attend the State Banquet to be hosted by the Emperor in the honour of the visiting dignitaries.

