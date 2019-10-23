President Arif Alvi, Chinese Vice President discuss bilateral ties

TOKYO: President Dr Arif Alvi has met with Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan in Tokyo on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Both leaders discussed bilateral matters and issues of mutual interest.

The President congratulated Chinese Vice President on the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

Earlier today, President Dr Arif Alvi had met the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe where they discussed Islamabad-Tokyo bilateral ties, trade and other matters related to mutual interests.

During the meeting, President Alvi, PM Abe exchanged views on steps to further enhance mutually beneficial cooperation in different sectors including investment, trade, human resource development and people to people contacts.

Referring to the young Pakistani population and a greying and shrinking population in Japan, the President also highlighted the inherent complementarities that could be exploited to benefit economies of both the countries, Radio Pakistan reported.

he president urges Japanese premier to play its role for ending human rights violations in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

Moreover, President Alvi expressed condolences over the loss of precious lives following Typhoon Hagibis that hit Japan. He also wished for the early recovery of the wounded and affected people in the natural disaster.

Read: President Arif Alvi reaches Japan on five-day visit

Enthronement Ceremony

Earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi attended the Enthronement Ceremony of the Emperor of Japan Naruhito, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The ceremony was attended by more than 100 Heads of State and Government.

According to a press release, the President was accompanied by First Lady Mrs Samina Alvi. The President and First Lady felicitated the Emperor and the Empress on ascending the throne.

Comments

comments