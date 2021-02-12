Aman-2021: Pak Navy-hosted maritime exercise gets underway

KARACHI: The seventh edition of multinational maritime exercise Aman-2021 commenced with an impressive flag hoisting ceremony in Karachi on Friday.

Commander Pakistan Fleet Rear Admiral Naveed Ashraf was the chief guest of the ceremony while guests from seven allied countries also attended the ceremony as guests of honour.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

During the main ceremony, flags of all 45 participating countries were hoisted with Pakistan’s flag in the middle and a navy band playing national anthem.

Commander of 25th Destroyer Squadron Commodore Imtiaz Ali read a message of Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Mohammad Amjad Khan Niazi.

In his message, the naval chief welcomed the participants of the exercise and said participation from so many countries really describes the motto of the exercise which is ‘Together for Peace’.

Pak Navy releases song of ‘Aman-2021 multi-national naval exercise’

He said that Pakistan Navy is ever ready to play a positive role for the peace in the region.

The naval chief said Pakistan Navy has taken several initiatives for maritime security and to promote peace in the waters of the region. One such initiative is Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP) to make the waters safe for maritime activities and keep a check on illegal activities, he added.

Admiral Mohammad Amjad Khan Niazi said these exercises are clear message to all the peace loving countries to join hands for peace. He hoped that the camaraderie expressed here will continue in the future.

Addressing the ceremony, chief guest of the ceremony Commander Pakistan Fleet Admiral Naveed Ashraf said that the exercise aims to promote the security and stability in the region and keep the maritime environment safe from threats.

He said the exercise has two phases, a harbour phase and a sea phase while an international level conference is also part of the event to explore the development of blue economy.

Comments

comments