Warner Bros is reportedly considering to reduce Hollywood actress Amber Heard’s screentime in the upcoming movie Aquaman amid her defamation case.

As per reports, the production company is thinking about removing her character Meera from Aquaman 2 or else considering to reduce her screen time.

Although nothing has been finalized yet, there are reports that her character might b replaced by Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke.

Directed by James Wan, it is a sequel to the 2018 film Aquaman, set for a 2022 release.

Following the actress physically abusing former husband Johnny Dep, outraged fans want her to be punished. A petition by them calls for Amber to be ousted from the Aquaman sequel.

More than 390,000 people have signed the petition on Change.org which aims to get 500,000 signatures atleast.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor denied physical abuse allegations made by his former wife in 2016 and launched a defamation case against her in 2019.

Later, Amber Heard confessed to physical abuse in leaked audio recording.

