Amendments in NAB laws not mean to give NRO to anyone: speaker NA

MARDAN: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has made it clear that amendments in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws are not meant to give National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to anyone.

Speaking to media in Mardan, the speaker NA said that that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was given mandate for accountability of the corrupts and it will never backtrack from it.

He added that government not in favour to increase tenure of the NAB chairman.

Replying to a question he added that talks with the opposition are not underway on corruption only, but FATF and 15 others bills.

Yesterday, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood had said that the government-proposed accountability bill does not carry any details on the extension in the chairman NAB tenure.

“I do not know where the issue [extension in chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) tenure] has come from,” he had said while talking during ARY NEWS programme, Off the Record.

“Our draft carries a suggestion to give a mandate to the [Federal Board of Revenue] FBR for investigating issues pertaining to the financial irregularities by the business community,” said Shafqat Mahmood while shedding light on bill’s key points.

