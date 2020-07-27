ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood on Monday said that the government-proposed accountability bill does not carry any details on the extension in the chairman NAB tenure, ARY NEWS reported.

“I do not know where the issue [extension in chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) tenure] has come from,” he said while talking during ARY NEWS programme, Off the Record.

He said that they had submitted their proposed bill in the National Assembly secretariat and lamented the PPP and PML-N for failing to change accountability laws despite remaining in power for 10 years.

“Our draft carries a suggestion to give a mandate to the [Federal Board of Revenue] FBR for investigating issues pertaining to the financial irregularities by the business community,” said Shafqat Mahmood while shedding light on bill’s key points.

Speaking on NAB’s powers to arrest anyone, he said that they have no objection on the arrest of any accused if concrete evidence is available against their wrongdoings.

“I am not a NAB spokesman nor possesses powers like NAB,” the federal minister said adding that they have no issues over NAB arrest powers if NAB improves its performance.

They should focus more on investigations and prosecution processes to improve their performance, he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government has proposed amendments in the National Accountability Ordinance (NAB) ordinance and recommended for extension of its chairman, deputy chairman and prosecutor general on Saturday.

The federal government has prepared a draft law for the anti-corruption watchdog, a copy of which obtained by ARY News, which suggested amendments for allowing extension of the tenure of the NAB’s chairman and deputy chairman.

It is noteworthy to mention here that the law bars extension in four-year tenure of the NAB chairman and three-year period for the people serving as accountability watchdog’s deputy chairman and prosecutor general.

