Amir Tufail appointed as new MD of SNGC

ISLAMABAD: The Deputy Managing Director of Sui Northern Gas Company (SNGC) has been promoted as its new MD, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, the appointment of Mr Amir Tufail comes after sacking of the former Managing Director (MD) of the SNGC Amjad Lateef in the light of the recommendations forwarded by the Cabinet committee, probing the gas crisis in the country last month.

The decision was taken in the meeting of the board of the directors of the SNGC.

On the other hand, the board of the directors of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) decided to appoint Mr Imran Farooqui as the Acting MD of the company.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Earlier this week, ARY News reported that the Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to sack the SSGC and the SNGC managing directors for their incompetence which led to a gas crisis in the country.

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry had also confirmed the ARY News report that the premier had ordered for the removal of managing directors of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and the Sui Northern Gas Company (SNGC) due to the recent gas crisis.

Comments

comments