ANF seizes 900 gram ice from passenger at Islamabad airport

RAWALPINDI: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Monday claimed to have seized 900 gram of ice from a Jeddah-bound passenger at Islamabad International Airport.

The arrested identified as Shafique son of Nimaz Khan, is a resident of Kohat, who was travelling to Jeddah via Abu Dhabi from the new Islamabad Airport.

“The suspect has been taken into custody, investigation into the matter was underway,” the ANF spokesperson said.

In the month of January, the ANF said it had seized 1995.475 kilograms of drugs amounting in monetary terms to 1.684 billion rupees throughout the country.

According to a press release, the ANF also arrested five culprits and impounded three vehicles while conducting seven counter-narcotic strikes on different places.

The ANF foiled a bid of smuggling drug abroad on January 22.

Officials of the ANF in a raid at the Islamabad airport arrested a man and captured 798 grams of ice heroin worth millions of rupees, from his possession, officials said.

The law enforcement agency officials captured drug, which was hidden in the shoes of accused Rashid Khan, who was going Dubai by flight number AK 615, officials said.

Recently in January, the ANF had recovered contraband items and arrested seven accused, at Karachi Port.

