ANF arrests two drug-peddlers in Hyderabad

Anti-Narcotics Force Lahore raids

HYDERABAD: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) team on Friday conducted a raid near Fateh Chowk, area of Hyderabad and arrested two drug-peddlers, ARY News reported.

According to ANF official, the Anti-Narcotics Force arrested two accused Minhal son of Muhammad Tahir and Zulfiqar Ali son of Ghulam Shabbir and recovered 2 kg hashish and 1.7 kg opium besides a motorbike and an auto-rickshaw.

A case was registered and further investigations were underway.

Earlier in June, the Anti Narcotic Force (ANF)  seized four-kilogram heroin and apprehended three drug peddlers near Khanewal, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the ANF on a tip-off conducted two separate raids near Abdul Hakeem motorway interchange toll plaza and arrested three drug peddlers. The officials said that ANF recovered four-kilogram heroin from their possession.

The drug peddlers were shifted to an unidentified place for further investigations, said sources.

