ANF seizes contraband items concealed in water geyser

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Intelligence Wing on Wednesday recovered contraband items worth millions of rupees in Karachi and arrested an accused, ARY News reported.

Sources privy to the development said that raid was carried out at a water geyser and tandoor warehouse in Karachi’s area of Clifton.

The contraband items were to be exported to Qatar after concealing them into a water geyser, when the ANF team raided at the warehouse and arrested an accused named Mushtaq. The recovered contraband items are said to be worth millions of rupees in the international market.

Earlier on January 22, A team of Anti-Narcotics Force seized 142kg of narcotics from two vehicles at GT Road.

As per details, the ANG intelligence wing thwarted a bid to smuggle 58 kg of hashish and 84 kg opium in raids at two vehicles at the GT Road.

Anti-Narcotics Force spokesperson said the smugglers fled away from the scene, however, the vehicles and the narcotics were seized by the team.

The narcotics were being smuggled to Punjab from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said the Anti-Narcotics Force spokesperson.

